Eventus Systems names four professionals to key positions, including CFO and VP of Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, announced today the appointment of four seasoned finance, market and technology professionals who collectively bring 80 years of experience to key positions. The firm has appointed Perry Barth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dan Burton as Vice President of Engineering, Nolan Schiff as Director of Relationship Management and Sharad Kumar as Sales Engineer.

Barth and Burton will be based in Austin, reporting to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab. Schiff and Kumar will operate out of Chicago, reporting respectively to Jeff Bell, Eventus President, and Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales.

In February, Eventus announced completion of a $10.5 million Series A funding round enabling Eventus to grow its staff globally, along with enhancing its technology and fueling further growth. In March the firm began appointments to senior roles and established its first presence in Europe.

Schwab said: "These key hires will be critical in support of the rapid growth we've already seen and will help drive our aggressive expansion plans for 2020 and beyond throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. We cover more than 100 markets worldwide across virtually every asset class, and our clients depend on us now more than ever to ensure their trade surveillance and risk management solution continues to operate robustly and seamlessly. Bringing on this additional talent will help us continue to meet our clients' high expectations and execute on our strategic growth plans. Perry, Dan, Nolan and Sharad all bring a wealth of outstanding experience and relationships, and they'll each play important roles as we scale up the organization."

Barth has more than two decades of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles, including four major software and technology firms. A Certified Public Accountant, he served most recently for four years as Vice President and CFO for Alchemy Systems, a software-as-a-service firm focused on employee safety training. Previously, he was Vice President and CFO for Uplogix Inc., a network management company. Earlier roles included Vice President of Finance and Worldwide Corporate Controller for Borland Software and Senior Controller of Cisco Systems Inc.

Burton has 20 years of experience in senior technology roles, most recently as Managing Director, Development for proprietary trading firm DRW since 2017, where he led a team of software developers in developing, maintaining and enhancing one of the firm's trading systems and related internal tools. Previously, he spent more than eight years at RGM Advisors, LLC before its acquisition by DRW, first as Product Manager and then as Managing Director, Development. Prior to RGM, Burton held numerous roles at technology firms, including as Solution Architect for Blue Fish Development Group and for IBM after it acquired Webify Solutions, where he had served as Senior Manager of Customer Acceptance.

Schiff has more than 24 years of experience successfully leading product development processes. He has spent the past seven years at INTL FCStone Inc. in Chicago, initially as Product Manager and later as Director of Product / Enterprise Data. In those roles, he designed and launched an innovative post-transaction messaging hub, designed new reporting solutions for use by senior leadership and introduced new technology to achieve cost savings. From 2005 to 2012, Schiff was Division Director, Managed Foreign Exchange for Peregrine Financial Group. He also served as Vice President of Foreign Exchange for Refco FX Associates and for R.J. O'Brien & Associates.

Kumar has 15 years of experience in proprietary trading and technology firms in Chicago and New York, most recently as Director of Vendor Relations for Telnyx LLC, a communications software firm, where he led global strategic partnerships. As Chief Risk and Trading Officer for Summit Securities Group LLC for four years, he was responsible for the firm's risk management and trade surveillance efforts. In 2011, he co-founded and served as Head Trader for Fractal LLC, specializing in algorithmic trading of equities and index futures. Earlier in his career he held trading, strategy and research roles at trading firms including Getco LLC (now Virtu Financial Inc.), Jump Trading LLC, IVC America LP and Flow Traders US LLC.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a real-time or T+1 cloud-based or on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Eventus has earned four major global recognitions in the past year for its Validus platform, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight Awards. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

