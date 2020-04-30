

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $72.7M, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $51.3M, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $87.3 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $710.0 million from $688.9M last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $87.3 Mln. vs. $74.0M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $710.0 Mln vs. $688.9M last year.



