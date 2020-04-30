

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):



-Earnings: -$8.40 million in Q1 vs. $190.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.41 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $807.64 million in Q1 vs. $786.89 million in the same period last year.



