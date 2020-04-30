The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed whether Saab AB (publ) ("Saab" or the "Company") in two different cases has acted in breach of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers (the "Rulebook"). In Decision 2020:03, the Disciplinary Committee has found that Saab has acted in breach of the Rulebook, and has therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 7,767,039. In Decision 2020:04, the Disciplinary Committee found that Saab did not act in breach with the Rulebook. Decision 2020:03 The Disciplinary Committee has found that Saab, in a September 2018 press release regarding a new framework agreement, did not describe the financial implications of the agreement with sufficient details. The company thereby breached item 3.1 of the Rulebook. In addition, the Disciplinary Committee has found that Saab, in a TV interview in October 2018, in a selective way disclosed information about the value of the agreement disclosed in September 2018. The Company thereby breached item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not publishing the information in line with Article 17 in MAR and Article 2 in the Commission Implementing Regulation. Decision 2020:04 The Disciplinary Committee has found that Saab did not act in breach of item 3.1 of the Rulebook when the Company, in conjunction when its CEO decided to leave the position in August 2019, published information about the CEO's terminated contract after the Board, two days after the CEO formally communicated his intent to leave, met to discuss certain issues related to the CEO's departure. Detailed descriptions of these matters and the Disciplinary Committee's decisions can be found here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please see the attached documents for a Swedish version of the decisions. An English version of the decisions will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=773150