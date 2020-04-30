Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 33 warrants issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 1.5.2020. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=773174