CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Appointments of Chief Product Officer and Chief Customer Officer to Drive System Innovation and Enhance Customer Experience

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Leo Benne as its Chief Product Officer, and Jo-Ann Ostermann as Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Benne currently serves as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, and is credited for developing CubicFarms' technology for growing fresh produce along with his father Jack Benne, who is founder of Bevo Farms - one of North America's largest plant propagation businesses. Mr. Benne has been intimately involved in the development of the CubicFarms system into a proven, automated solution for growing commercial quantities of leafy greens and herbs, while being an active board member and contributing to corporate strategy. Mr. Benne gained advanced knowledge of modern horticultural methods in the Netherlands and subsequently through his involvement in Bevo Farms for almost 30 years. He has been a key figure in CubicFarms due to his extensive experience in the application of computer technology to the production of healthy, high-yield plants. Mr. Benne is responsible for the R&D of machines and produce as CubicFarms' Chief Product Officer.

Ms. Ostermann joined CubicFarms in 2016 as Vice President and one of its earliest employees, and has helped build the company from the ground up alongside Mr. Benne and CEO Dave Dinesen, with oversight across multiple departments including farming operations, R&D and machine installation. She led the Company's successful GlobalGAP certification this year to maintain internationally-recognized best practices for food and product safety. In her promoted role of Chief Customer Officer, she is responsible for overall customer experience, encompassing account management and customer support. She also oversees the Company's subscription program, which includes software updates, new crop growing protocols, optimization data, training and grower support, as well as the consumables program, which includes the supply of seeds, nutrients, substrates, and packaging to customers. Ms. Ostermann is one of the few people in North America to have opened and operated a vertical farming operation on a commercial scale. She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing with distinction and an MBA from the University of Calgary.

"I'm excited about Leo and Jo-Ann's new roles as they epitomize the next chapter of CubicFarms, which is all about supporting our customers and driving ever greater efficiency in our systems and expanding what we can grow. The calibre of their leadership positions CubicFarms to accelerate our vision of "Technology to Feed a Changing World" through increased R&D activities and system installations at home and abroad. Happy, successful customers and new technological advancements in machine capabilities and crop varieties are paramount. Leo possesses the unique combined expertise of machine design and the optimization of plant growth, while Jo-Ann has touched almost every aspect of the business and understands what it takes to help our customers be successful in their local markets. We are fortunate to have such a capable team as we continue to expand globally," said Mr. Dinesen.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is a technology company that is developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary technologies enable growers around the world to produce high-quality, predictable crop yields. CubicFarms has two distinct technologies that address two distinct markets. The first technology is its patented CubicFarm™ System, which contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops. Using its unique, undulating-path growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. CubicFarms leverages its patented technology by operating its own R&D facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, selling the System to growers, licensing its technology and providing industry-leading vertical farming expertise to its customers.

The second technology is CubicFarms' HydroGreen System for growing nutritious livestock feed. This system utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. The HydroGreen System is fully automated and performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding - all with the push of a button - to deliver nutritious livestock feed without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment and transportation. The HydroGreen System not only provides superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal, but also enables significant environmental benefits to the farm.

Information contact

Kimberly Lim

kimberly@cubicfarms.com

Phone: +1-236-858-6491

www.cubicfarms.com

SOURCE: CubicFarm Systems Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587625/CubicFarm-Systems-Corp-Announces-Appointments-of-Chief-Product-Officer-and-Chief-Customer-Officer-to-Drive-System-Innovation-and-Enhance-Customer-Experience