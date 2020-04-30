

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $488 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $518 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $518 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.73 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.40.



