

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the softest pace in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 5.0 percent increase in February. In January, retail sales grew 3.7 percent.



The measures against the spread of coronavirus disease had a large effect on the retail, the agency said.



Sales of non-food decreased 8.0 percent in March, while prices of food stores rose 12.2 percent.



Online sales gained 28.8 percent in March compared to the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

