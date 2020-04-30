

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. Economists expect the refi rate and the marginal lending facility rate to be kept at 0.00 percent and -0.50 percent, respectively.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the yen and the greenback, it dropped against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 115.89 against the yen, 1.0559 against the franc, 0.8689 against the pound and 1.0875 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



