

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank left the refi rate at 0.00 percent and the marginal lending facility rate at -0.50 percent. Following the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it changed little against the franc, it fell slightly against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 115.87 against the yen, 1.0557 against the franc, 0.8678 against the pound and 1.0871 against the greenback around 7:46 am ET.



