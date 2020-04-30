

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $367.25 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $411.25 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.70 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.92 vs. $3.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.24 -Revenue (Q3): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PARKER HANNIFIN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de