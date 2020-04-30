Point of Presence in Southern Poland will provide additional cost-effective and high-speed connectivity options

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a Point of Presence (PoP) in Poland at Quicktel's 4 Data Center Katowice, a leading carrier neutral data center in Southern Poland providing customers with a highly resilient power and cooling infrastructure and sophisticated security and monitoring systems. This PoP, located at 7 Adamskiego Katowice 40-069, is Hurricane Electric's third in Poland.

With Katowice being an epicenter of business and trade, and the 16th most economically powerful city in the European Union as measured by GDP, the new PoP will provide additional high-speed connectivity options for other networks and local Internet providers, as well as customers in the data center. According to a recent report, The Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) was ranked one of the world's best economic zones.

"Central Europe is an important growth area for Hurricane Electric's global expansion and we're delighted to provide cost-effective and high-speed connectivity options for Katowice," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "This new PoP will help meet the business demands of enterprises in this high growth area."

Customers of 4 Data Center and those in and near Katowice now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,800 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

