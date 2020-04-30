AQSE Growth Market (AQSE) Suspension of Trading 30-Apr-2020 / 12:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 7:30am 30/04/2020 at the request of the Issuer SulNOx Group Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SNOX ISIN: GB00BJVQQP66 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 61348 EQS News ID: 1033913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)