Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851204 ISIN: US3825501014 Ticker-Symbol: GTR 
Tradegate
30.04.20
15:31 Uhr
6,256 Euro
-1,160
-15,64 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3966,44715:43
6,3866,42015:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY6,256-15,64 %