Pacific Palisades, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("Green Stream Holdings", "GSFI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the democratization of solar energy through innovative solar energy generation facilities and designs, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update as the Company moves toward aggressive expansion in the California marketplace, where solar energy has been designated as an essential service during the Coronavirus lockdown process.

"We're glad to see solar energy designated as an essential service in California," stated Madeline Cammarata, President of Green Stream Holdings. "We continue to be extremely excited about our expansion on the West Coast. Our model is unique and holds the potential to create enormous value for underserved communities and our shareholders."

GSFI holds two core businesses: Green Stream Finance, Inc. ("Green Stream"), and Green Rain Solar, LLC ("Green Rain"). Both segments are involved in the production of solar energy at company owned and operated facilities, with rooftops acting as a core site premise.

Green Stream Finance is a community shared solar model where the tremendous benefits of solar energy creation can be shared among the residents of a community. This model has proven extremely effective at "democratizing" the value of energy generated through rooftop or quasi-local solar farms by allowing local residents to purchase access to the energy proceeds through the local utility provider through customer contracts. However, the industry has failed to gain strong traction because design is important to privately-held commercial property interests, which has limited access. Green Stream has partnered with architecture legend Anthony Morali to design solar installations that seamlessly integrate into commercial structures to remove this obstacle and open up more capacity in municipal areas.

In underserved and growing markets, Green Stream engages customers through simple leasing agreements of solar infrastructure, next-generation batteries, and PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements). Typically, the Company retains 80% of the customer's savings, which are substantial.

Green Rain Solar (greenrainsolar.com) is the branded public face of the GSFI ecosystem, and primarily engages in the construction of bespoke commercial solar projects and solar-powered greenhouses perfect for rooftop agriculture or aquaponics (the symbiotic cultivation of aquatic life and vegetation). Green Rain installations will generate revenues through the sale of solar energy as well as access to cultivation facilities within its greenhouses. Green Rain anticipates strong access to unique markets through the added benefit of its greenhouse facilities, and the ability to market greenhouse cultivation plots and donate freshly cultivated natural foods to local communities.

"Our model generates significant margins and has the ability to scale up rapidly and without significant balance sheet risk," continued Cammarata. "Our Green Stream model is established. But we are even more excited about our Green Rain model. Our greenhouses are designed with the future in mind. Greenhouses use over 18 million kWh of electricity each year. We have mobilized recent research from UC Santa Cruz, using solar energy and pink light, to create facilities that will drive faster, more robust growth on a zero-carbon footprint, and generate a marketable surplus of solar energy. We then monetize the facility as a food cultivation resource and energy farm. This is where the future is headed. This is something that every community can value."

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Pacific Palisades, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

