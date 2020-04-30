

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said it is not in a position to provide guidance for the second quarter or full-year 2020 at this time due to the uncertainty around the potential financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, as the quarter progresses, Baxter may provide additional information regarding its operations as appropriate.



Baxter noted that in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has boosted capacity and production to help address surging demand, with all facilities manufacturing products used in COVID-19 patient care currently running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The company is actively recruiting for up to 2,000 additional permanent and temporary employees globally to help bolster production in response to increased product demand.



In addition, the Baxter International Foundation is providing more than $2 million in financial support for humanitarian relief organizations on the front lines of the pandemic globally.



