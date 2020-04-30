

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined for the second month in a row in March, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported on Thursday.



The producer prices index declined 9.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.8 percent fall in February.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 5.8 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, in March.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 7.4 percent in March, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 6.2 percent increase in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 1.4 percent in February, after a 3.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



