Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853265 ISIN: US4878361082 Ticker-Symbol: KEL 
Tradegate
30.04.20
15:42 Uhr
61,64 Euro
+1,92
+3,22 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLOGG COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLOGG COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,6260,9715:46
60,7360,8515:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KELLOGG
KELLOGG COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KELLOGG COMPANY61,64+3,22 %