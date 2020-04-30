'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC of the annual consolidated financial statements for 2019 and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements 30-Apr-2020 / 13:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC of the annual consolidated financial statements for 2019 and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the annual consolidated financial statements for 2019 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the audit report for the relevant consolidated financial statements. Information on the auditor that prepared the auditor's report for the relevant consolidated financial statements of the issuer: - full corporate name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company; - location: 127055, Russian Federation, Moscow, Tikhvinsky Lane, 7, bld. 3; - INN: 7708000473; - OGRN code: 1027739273946. Website where the issuer published the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/reporting/godovaya-konsolidirovannaya- finansovaya-otchetnost/ [1]; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=4 [2]. Date of the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: 29.04.2020. Date when the issuer published on the website the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 30.04.2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 61350 EQS News ID: 1033921 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1d3348f09e9b5d68394525a9060a4820&application_id=1033921&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fcececbeb04225aa7d0b74a1d1162ab9&application_id=1033921&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)