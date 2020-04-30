Data Center Rack Market Size to Reach USD 3.325 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Data Center Rack market size was USD 2.338 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 3.325 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1 % in 2021-2026.

Furthermore, the global data rack industry was valued at USD 2.0 Billion (manufacturer's revenue) in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion (manufacturer's revenue) by 2023. The global data rack ex-prices, from the manufacturer's point of view, are about USD 300-650 /unit.

Some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of data center rack market size are increasing deployment in colocation facilities, rising server density, and the adoption of robust racks.

This study focuses on the status of the global Rack Data Center, future outlook, growth potential, key industry, and key players. The objective of this study is to present the creation of the Data Center Rack in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DATA CENTER RACK MARKET SIZE

The growing installation of data centers all over the world is the key driving force increasing data center rack market size. Also, driving market growth is the increasing demand for technology services and the rising investment from major companies.

The industry has witnessed a transition to the server-based rack data center, which is expected to play a critical role in allowing IT teams to meet rapidly changing business needs while at the same time reducing both operational and capital spending.

With emerging technology and the introduction of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an essential feature in data centers. When manufacturing a data center rack factors like, the need to host servers efficiently, manage cables, and promote airflow to ensure maximum data center efficiency has to be considered. Hence, manufacturers concentrate on the continuous enhancement of their products by incorporating many features, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of data center rack market size.

High capital investments in data center rack systems deliver several opportunities for business growth. However, virtualization, blade servers, and consolidation pose a challenge for the growth of the data center rack market.

Growing end-user adoption due to the availability of low-cost rack solutions is expected to have a beneficial effect on the growth of the global data center rack market over the forecast period

DATA CENTER RACK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest data center rack market share. The key reason behind this estimation is the popularity of data center racks among users, the presence of many data center facilities, and the availability of advanced infrastructure in the region.

The Asia Pacific, by comparison, is considered to be the fastest-growing data center rack business network. Countries such as India and China are adopting the new technologies, hence giving the necessary push for the growth of the global data center rack market.

, by comparison, is considered to be the fastest-growing data center rack business network. Countries such as and are adopting the new technologies, hence giving the necessary push for the growth of the global data center rack market. The data center rack enclosure segment is expected to hold the highest market share. In 2016 the data center rack enclosure accounted for 81 percent of units.

The top manufacturers include Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE, and Dell. Emerson Electric is the number one producer in the world. The shipments to Emerson in 2016 were 702.1 K units. Emerson owns 16 % of the global data center rack market share.

DATA CENTER RACK MARKET ANALYSIS BY COMPETITORS

The data center rack market is concentrated, with many regional and national companies. Market players leverage advanced technologies to provide high-quality products that meet the emerging needs of end-user industries. The data center rack market report offers an overview of the competitive environment of the market and with details on the products provided by the companies. Some of the major players that are analyzed in this report are,

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle

Rittal

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

AMCO Enclosures

Others.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON GLOBAL DATA CENTER RACK MARKET

A data center rack is a kind of physical steel and electronic structure designed to house servers, networking tools, cables, and other computer equipment for data centers. This physical structure allows for the positioning and orchestration of equipment inside a data center facility.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries. The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will have a major impact on the 2020 Data Center Rack market.

DATA CENTER RACK BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks.

DATA CENTER RACK BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others.

