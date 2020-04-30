Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M ISIN: US02376R1023 Ticker-Symbol: A1G 
Tradegate
30.04.20
14:48 Uhr
11,200 Euro
-0,382
-3,30 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,05611,17414:49
11,08211,22814:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC11,200-3,30 %