Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Texting and Loyalty Integration with Flowhub

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading technology company within the cannabis industry, announced today a new loyalty integration with Flowhub, a prominent cannabis retail software company known for its industry-leading point of sale solution.

The integration enables new features for dispensaries that use both Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company's texting and loyalty platform, and Flowhub. "The integration between Leafbuyer and Flowhub provides value to both platforms as well as our dispensary clients," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Dispensaries that use our software solutions will see a drastic improvement in their ability to collect customer contact information and effectively communicate with them."

The integration has three key benefits. First, Leafbuyer Loyalty will automatically pull sales data from Flowhub, syncing customers' purchase data with their loyalty profiles. Loyalty systems generally operate on a points-per-visit or points-per-spend basis. While the latter is most effective, it is typically time-intensive and prone to user error. With this integration, dispensaries can seamlessly run a points-per-spend loyalty program with no extra effort required. Once a customer "checks in" at the dispensary and makes a purchase, the purchase details are linked with the Leafbuyer Loyalty account. The dispensary then has the added benefit of being able to send text and email messages to specific customers based on purchase behaviors.

Second, the dispensary no longer needs additional hardware to register each customer's visit. Dispensary visitors can simply provide their phone number to a customer service representative who enters it into the Flowhub POS. For the first check-in, Leafbuyer Loyalty does require customers to register on a tablet to ensure compliance with text message regulations. While other cannabis loyalty providers have faced scrutiny in recent years, Leafbuyer has continued to keep clients compliant with these guidelines.

The third benefit relates to the Leafbuyer Loyalty "wallet" feature. Dispensaries that use Leafbuyer Loyalty can offer their customers digital "wallets" which show transaction data and current loyalty points. The new integration enables Leafbuyer Loyalty to pull exact purchase information, giving the wallet a more robust and detailed purchase history.

"We look forward to rolling out the enhanced features to all joint clients of Flowhub and Leafbuyer Loyalty," continued Rossner. "This integration will also give Leafbuyer a strategic advantage when pitching new dispensaries, including the 1,000+ clients that use Flowhub."

To learn more about Leafbuyer, visit Leafbuyer.com. To learn more or request a demo of Flowhub, visit Flowhub.com.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

