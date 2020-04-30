

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey trade deficit widened in March, as exports declined and imports rose , data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to $5.4 billion in March from $1.9 billion in the same month last year. In February, trade deficit was $3.0 billion.



Exports declined 17.8 percent annually in March, while imports rose 3.1 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports declined by 14.0 percent in March, and imports fell 2.9 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports decreased 20.3 percent, while imports increased by 0.3 percent, from a year ago.



