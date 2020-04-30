Markit Co-Founder Brings Over 20 Years of Financial Information Technology Experience to the FinTech Start Up as Board Member and Advisor

Capitolis, the innovative financial technology company that is reimagining how global capital markets operate, today announced the appointment of financial technology industry leader Rony Grushka to its Board of Directors. Rony will also serve as an advisor to the executive team on strategic initiatives.

An industry veteran with extensive experience within technology and financial services, Rony is best known for his role as a co-founder of Markit Group where he played a significant role in building it into one of the world's most respected financial information companies. During his 13 years with the firm, he was Global Head of Corporate Strategy, Chief Financial Officer, a member of the Executive Management Committee, and Secretary to the Board of Directors. He also led the company's initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock market.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rony to our board. His experience building a world-leading financial information company will be a tremendous asset as Capitolis seeks new partnerships with the world's leading financial institutions and delivers innovative solutions to the market."

Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Capitolis, added, "Capitolis has now entered a phase of exponential growth. Rony's experience guiding Markit and other technology companies from early success to IPO will be of great benefit to the board and management team of Capitolis as we scale for success."

Grushka's appointment follows Capitolis' announcement in March that it hired a new Vice President of Engineering and named two leaders to new roles to better support the firm's rapid growth.

"Capitolis' platform is truly unique and has established itself as a leader in this fast-growing category. It has the potential to revolutionize how banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other market participants manage their balance sheets. During these challenging times, Capitolis' services are needed now more than ever," said Grushka.

In addition to serving on the board of Capitolis, Rony is also a member of the boards of Cappitech, Sygnia, and Puls VATBox. He is also a member of the Court of Governors for the London School of Economics and Political Science in London. Rony holds accounting and finance degrees from the LSE and Tel Aviv University.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is an innovative FinTech company reimagining how the global capital markets operate. Founded in 2016 by industry veterans with long histories of successfully developing, executing, and leading impactful ventures, we enable financial institutions to optimize their capital usage and exposure. Our on-demand technology allows banks, hedge funds and asset managers to seamlessly identify optimization opportunities and execute directly with other market participants. Capitolis is funded by the world's most prominent venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, S Capital and SVB Capital investors in leading technology firms Google, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Robinhood and Lemonade. With a growing team of employees with decades of experience in technology and financial services, we have offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For further information, please visit our website and LinkedIn

