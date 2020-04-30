ICERTIAS COVID-19 Global survey - a Delve Into the Human Psyche

ZURICH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is altering the way we live, act, work and, obviously, think. In a time when even the most basic of things can be challenging, it is only natural that our priorities and the thoughts associated with them, have drastically shifted. To help us understand the importance of certain topics to people from all over globe, ICERTIAS created a survey that launched on the second of April in over 67 countries worldwide. The results are truly interesting.

Globaly, the first thing a wide majority of people respond with when asked to recall the first word that comes to mind today is "money". When asked what they are afraid of, the most common reply is "death", while the thing they most look forward to is "work". They believe that what matters most to humanity right now is "love, health and money" while "food, money and quality" are the most important things when purchasing. These are the conclusions of the latest public opinion poll across the globe by the international research and certification organization - ICERTIAS.

For the purpose of this survey, citizens were polled in the first half of April this year on a sample of 84,572 respondents in 67 countries on six continents. The survey was conducted in English via a web form (web survey). All respondents were asked seven different questions. All questions were open-ended, that is, the respondents were not offered answers in advance, but were able to state for each question whatever they thought was the most appropriate answer.

Although this poll was later named officially "ICERTIAS What Are the Planet's Thoughts? - Covid-19 - April - 2020 Survey", respondents were neither visually nor in terms of content prompted - either directly or indirectly - to believe that this survey had anything to do with the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

To the first question: "Write here ONE WORD ONLY - the first word that comes to mind" the most common answer cited was "money". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "love", then "family", followed by: God, food, help, Corona, life, friends, work, etc.

To the second question: "What is most important to you right now in your life? - Enter just one word that best reflects what is most important to you personally in your life - what matters most to you right now. Please type ONE WORD ONLY - what matters most to you right now" the most common answer cited was "family". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "health", then "money", followed by: life, love, education, job, sex, God, etc.

To the question: "WHAT ARE YOU CURRENTLY MOST AFRAID OF? - Enter just one word that best reflects what you are particularly afraid of at the moment - WHAT YOU FEAR - type in ONE WORD ONLY" the most common answer cited was "Corona". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "death", then "Covid", followed by: failure, money, loss, poverty, fear, spiders, God, virus, job, people, pandemic, darkness, future, etc.

To the question: "WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO NOW? - Enter just one word that best reflects what you personally are MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO IN LIFE RIGHT NOW. Please type ONLY ONE WORD - the one that best describes what you are most looking forward to now - what makes you most happy" the most common answer cited was "job". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "money", then "success", followed by: friends, work, family, sex, love, peace, future, life, etc.

To the question: "WHAT IS MOST VALUABLE TO YOU NOW? - Enter just one word that best reflects what is of THE UTMOST VALUE TO YOU NOW. Please type ONLY ONE WORD - the one that best describes what is of the utmost value to you in your life right now," the most common answer cited was "family". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "life", then "money", followed by: love, health, friends, sex, parents, God, happiness, time, dog, phone, etc.

To the question: "WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER MOST IMPORTANT TO HUMANITY? - What do you think is most important to humanity right now? Please type ONE WORD ONLY - the one that best describes what you consider to be the most important for humanity as a whole right now" the most common answer cited was "love". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "health", then "life", followed by: money, food, peace, family, unity, kindness, caring, etc.

To the last question: "WHAT IS MOST IMPORTANT TO YOU TODAY WHEN SHOPPING? - When shopping today, what is most IMPORTANT TO YOU? Type ONLY ONE WORD that best reflects what is PERSONALLY MOST IMPORTANT TO YOU TODAY WHEN SHOPPING" the most common answer cited was "food". In second place, the most commonly cited word was "money", then "quality", followed by: clothes, shoes, distance, price, health, rice, milk, books, etc.

The aim of the "ICERTIAS What Are the Planet's Thoughts? - Covid-19 - April - 2020 Survey" was to gain insight into what is on people's minds around the world today regarding some basic life issues.

It is obvious that the current Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on what people around the world think about, and that the thoughts of the planet's citizens are now focused on basic human needs. People today are extremely afraid for their health as well as for their jobs; in their daily survival they are realizing the importance of money and finances; and their greatest source of comfort in these trying times is irrefutably their family, friends, love, and the sense of togetherness.

METHODOLOGY:

The "ICERTIAS What Are the Planet's Thoughts? - Covid-19 - April - 2020 Survey" was conducted from April 2 to April 14 on a sample of 84,572 respondents in 67 countries on six continents. Respondents were randomly selected (exclusively older than 17 years) and surveyed via a web-based CAWI survey (Computer Aided Web Interviewing). The language of the survey was conducted in English and intended primarily for English speakers in the target countries.

Countries where the survey was conducted: the AMERICAS (Canada, USA, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay); EUROPE (EU Countries, UK, Iceland, Norway, Belarus, Ukraine, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia); AFRICA (Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Kenya, Ghana); MIDDLE EAST (Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, UAE, Qatar); ASIA (Pakistan, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore); OCEANIA (Australia, New Zealand).

The entire research was conducted by the international research and certification body ICERTIAS (www.icertias.com), best known for its certification marketing programs: Best Buy Award, QUDAL - QUality meDAL and Customers' Friend.

