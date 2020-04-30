

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus retail sales rose sharply in February, data from the Republic of Cyprus showed on Thursday.



The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.4 percent rise in January.



Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear rose 12.7 percent annually in February.



Sales of food products gained 11.9 percent and non-food products increased 9.1 percent.



For the January to February period, retail sales rose 7.0 percent from the same period last year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial output prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in March.



For the January to March period industrial output prices increased 2.6 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken