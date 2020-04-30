Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David H. Tsubouchi, B.A., J.D., LL.D., D.S.Litt., C.Dir. to its Board of Advisors.

David Tsubouchi is the first Japanese Canadian to be elected to any provincial legislature in Canada and to be appointed as a Cabinet Minister. He has served as the Minister of Consumer and Commercial Relations, Solicitor General, Chair of Management Board and Minister of Culture. Mr. Tsubouchi sits on the boards of OMERS Pension Fund, Lakefront Utilities and the Ontario Arts Council. He has previously served as the Honourary Consul General of Mongolia. As the former Registrar and CEO of the Ontario College of Trades he oversaw the regulation of the skilled trades in Ontario. He has also served as the Integrity Commissioner for the Town of Richmond Hill. His book, Gambatte was nominated for the Speaker's Book Award and the Heritage Toronto Book Award.

"Our team is delighted to be working closely with and taking counsel from David Tsubouchi, as his breadth of experience and relationships of trust span our legal, political, business and finance sectors," said Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO.

"I am looking forward to working with Thomas Smeenk and advising the team at Hemostemix," said David Tsubouchi. "Healthcare is and will continue to be a priority of not only Canada but of the world. An entrepreneurial Canadian stem cell company that has global aspirations and a public good purpose to improve the quality of life of many will be inspirational and exciting to work with," Mr. Tsubouchi said.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

TSmeenk@Hemostemix.com 905-580-4170

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to fund operations and access the capital required to continue operations, the Company's stage of development, the ability to complete its current CLI clinical trial, complete a futility analysis and the results of such, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company's operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties are contained in the Company's filing with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55194