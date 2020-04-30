Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("The Company"), a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development, manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about a recent Journal article covering Z-pinch fusion energy. Goldstein shared that Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies, Inc. (MIFTI) has been working to develop a plasma fusion device that generates neutrons. "They call it 'Z-pinch fusion' because there is a strong shockwave that they send through, in addition to all the other things they're doing to create tremendously hot gas at high pressure," explained Goldstein.

"What is the US Air Force MACH2 Plasma Code?" asked Jolly. Goldstein explained that the Air Force develops simulation software involving the behavior of hot plasma gases. "The US Air Force has been kind enough to share it with the MIFTI company," said Goldstein, adding that the software has allowed MIFTI to further develop their fusion technology.

Jolly then asked about the importance of the Company's experiments. Goldstein elaborated on MIFTI's experiments and their potential in the energy industry. "Now they're working to schedule a test on the four million amperes at the L3 Harris company," said Goldstein, adding that the prototype MIFTI is working on will be a ten to twenty million ampere powered device. "With four million amperes they expect to get one trillion neutrons, and that's more than enough to do the medical isotopes I keep talking about," he continued.

"The Air Force MACH2 code shows there is a good chance that they might even get to what they call 'energy break even' where they are getting back as much energy from the neutrons as they put in," said Goldstein. "According to the software, they might even make it to a net gain situation, and they would go down in history for that."

"US Nuclear is an investor. We own 10% of MIFTEC, which is the medical arm, and a smaller percentage of MIFTI, which is the electric power arm," explained Goldstein.

"When do you think their studies will come to fruition?" asked Jolly. "Hopefully they will do those tests within the next year," said Goldstein.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company will continue to expand through organic growth, while also focusing on their acquisition strategy. "We hope to close one or more acquisitions in the next several months," shared Goldstein. "It's our goal to get to $20 million in gross revenue. Then, maybe we will be in a position to uplist to the NASDAQ."

The recent Journal article covering Z-pinch fusion energy: https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5131770.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7570644-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-the-potential-of-fusion-energy-as-a-source-of-electric-power-with-the.

