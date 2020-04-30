

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) has entered into an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support large-scale manufacturing of INOVIO's investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which currently is in Phase 1 clinical testing in the U.S. for COVID-19. The agreement is being partly funded by an initial grant of $1.3 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.



INOVIO plans to produce one million doses of INO-4800 by the end of 2020. The company said the additional capacity provided by Richter-Helm will significantly expand manufacturing of the DNA vaccine candidate to meet urgent needs in the midst of the pandemic.



INOVIO has been working with the German contract manufacturer Richter-Helm BioLogics, which manufactures the company's DNA medicine candidate VGX-3100, since 2014.



