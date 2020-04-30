A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest logistics route optimization engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a preventive healthcare products manufacturing company based out of Norway to help them overcome the logistical challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis-led supply chain disruptions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005435/en/

Improving Line Haul Network Efficiency by 3x with the Help of Logistics Route Optimization Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Logistics route optimization in pharma is crucial considering the disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you adapt to the changing market dynamics.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain, a Norway based pharma company faced several disruptions and logistical challenges that hampered its business outcome. Also, it was observed that logistics management was a crucial aspect of the client's business structure since they handled temperature-sensitive pharma products that required a temperature-controlled environment to ensure drug safety while being transported. Complying with these requirements and government regulations proved to be costly and resulted in a spike in shipping costs, which in turn, adversely impacted their margins. To meet the dual goals and adhere to the regularity needs amid the crisis was crucial, and the pharmaceuticals manufacturer required a powerful logistics route optimization solution to achieve their objectives. This is when the client approached us looking to leverage our supply chain analytics capabilities to optimize their logistics processes and drive better outcomes.

Adopting a holistic approach to logistics management is crucial to meet the surge in demand without adversely impacting customer satisfaction rates. Speak to an expert for personalized recommendations and solution insights.

According to the logistics analytics experts at Quantzig, "Adopting a holistic approach to pharma logistics route optimization can help you set delivery schedules so that you can cater to timely delivery requests from your customers."

Quantzig's logistics route optimization solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance the efficiency of its line-haul network by 3x

Improve margins by 32% with no compromise to the quality of products

Improve OTIF delivery rates by 48%

To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request more information.

Quantzig Offers Logistics Management Solutions for the Pharma Industry

Our innovative logistics analytics solutions help businesses to tackle the challenges surrounding logistics management and reverse logistics by implementing corrective actions to improve the efficiency of processes associated with logistics management. Our logistics management capabilities include:

Network Design and Optimization

Freight Analysis Optimization

Fleet Performance Analytics

Distribution Centre Analytics

Reverse Logistics Analytics

Take advantage of our cutting-edge logistics management solutions and turn your supply chain data into actionable insights that help improve business performance. Request a FREE demo to gain complimentary access to our analytics platform.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005435/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us