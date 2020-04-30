A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the pharma industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of pharmaceutical market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower pharma leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a free brochure to learn more about our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005489/en/

Why leverage Infiniti's pharma market intelligence solutions? (Graphic: Business Wire)

For biopharmaceutical manufacturers, the market trends are favorable. Rising demand for targeted therapies and the globalization of specialty pharmaceutical commercialization are creating a host of growth opportunities for manufacturers. As a result, there is an unprecedented rise in the quantities of commercial and clinical drugs that are being shipped to patients across the globe.

However, this also means that the stakes and costs for high-value cold chain products in global clinical trials have undergone a dramatic increase, due to which the industry now operates in an environment where there is increased focus to minimize the loss on products or samples. This necessitates global manufacturers in the biopharmaceutical sector to keep abreast of the advances in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging technology and processes that maintain the quality standards and ensure the safety of cold chain products.

Is your business prepared to meet the demand-supply upheavals due to COVID-19? Request a FREE proposal for comprehensive market insights and learn how biopharma packaging companies adapt strategies to overcome market disruptions due to the ongoing crisis.

According to experts at Infiniti Research, some macro-trends and key takeaways in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging that manufacturers must consider as they work to identify innovations and drive new growth globally include:

Meeting unique temperature needs: When pharmaceutical products are transported across regions taking over several days, it is vital to ensure consistency in the storage temperatures. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polyurethane (EPU) systems are often unable to regulate their own internal temperatures and require a change in packaging configuration seasonally. Passive cold chain packaging solutions, on the other hand, are more focused on offering longer temperature control durations with lighter materials. These solutions are proven to maintain temperature control even through longer distances.

When pharmaceutical products are transported across regions taking over several days, it is vital to ensure consistency in the storage temperatures. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polyurethane (EPU) systems are often unable to regulate their own internal temperatures and require a change in packaging configuration seasonally. Passive cold chain packaging solutions, on the other hand, are more focused on offering longer temperature control durations with lighter materials. These solutions are proven to maintain temperature control even through longer distances. Expanding global clinical trials: The number of registered clinical trials across the globe has cross 1 million. The need for efficient global clinical trials is increasing with the rising regulatory mandate for tests to be conducted within the country where the manufacturers seek to launch and market new drugs and targeted therapies. With the expansion of the global clinical trials market, there are significant hurdles that manufacturers must overcome in order to ensure that products arrive at the right place, at the right temperature, and within the expected time frame. Navigating geo-political roadblocks to ensure a higher performance of the clinical and commercial supply chain is crucial for both manufacturers and cold chain packaging partners.

Manufacturers around the globe are investing in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging for effective solutions as the demand for personalized, high-value drugs with more active pharmaceutical ingredients, shorter shelf-lives, and strict temperature requirements increases. Get in touch with an expert from Infiniti Research to know how we can help cold chain logistics providers identify market innovations and key challenges in different markets in order to cater to these demands.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005489/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us