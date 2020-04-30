Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
30.04.20
08:08 Uhr
38,250 Euro
+0,150
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.04.2020 | 15:40
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 30

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 29 April 2020 was 3279.40p (ex income) 3301.12p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary


30 April 2020

