BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



30 April 2020



31 March 2020

26 June 2020

29 May 2020

28 May 2020

Caroline Driscoll

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter endedof 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable onto holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on(ex-dividend date is).Although recognising the current economic climate makes the income for the full year uncertain, the Board anticipates that it will continue to pay a 4.00p interim dividend for the next two quarters and it will then distribute substantially the full balance of the Company's available income for the year as a final dividend payment.Enquiries:BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427