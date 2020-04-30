BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 30
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
30 April 2020
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 26 June 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 29 May 2020 (ex-dividend date is 28 May 2020).
Although recognising the current economic climate makes the income for the full year uncertain, the Board anticipates that it will continue to pay a 4.00p interim dividend for the next two quarters and it will then distribute substantially the full balance of the Company's available income for the year as a final dividend payment.
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
