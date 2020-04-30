PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January-March 2020 30-Apr-2020 / 16:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January-March 2020 April 30, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-March 2020 grew by 0.9% year-on-year. NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume. Key drivers - Growth in oil transshipment volumes by 1,216 thousand tons against the backdrop of the total increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation. Liquid cargo In January-March 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 6.7% or 1,767 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 28,307 thousand tons. Crude oil transshipment for 3 months of 2020 increased to 17,645 thousand tons, by 7.4%, (or 1,216 thousand tons) year-on-year, which is 4.7 p.p. higher than the industry growth rates. Oil products turnover increased to 10,355 thousand tons, 5.3%, (or 517 thousand tons), which is 1.5 p.p. higher than the industry growth rates. The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 76.7% to 158,000 tons. Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 149,000 tons, below the figure for the previous-year period (-18.5%). Bulk cargo In January-March 2020, the volume of bulk cargo transshipment at terminals of NCSP Group amounted to 1,579 thousand tons, which is close to the result for Q1 2019 (-1.4%). The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment increased by 27.3% or 214 thousand tons and reached 997 thousand tons. Coal cargo turnover amounted to 341 thousand tons. Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 25,000 tons (+13.1%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the reorientation of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances: - high raw sugar market price; - low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market. General cargo In January-March 2020, transshipment of general cargo at terminals of NCSP Group decreased by 29.2%, or 1,197 thousand tons, relative to the result of the first quarter last year, and amounted to 2,895 thousand tons. The reduction in volumes was mainly due to the drop to 2,553 thousand tons (-32%, or by 1,202,000 tons) in ferrous metals and cast iron turnover amid unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products. Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 284,000 tons, an increase of 45,000 tons (+18.8%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market. Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 32,000 tons and 26,000 tons, respectively. Container turnover NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 1,215,000 tons or 134,000 TEU in January-March 2020, which is 19.5% less in tons or 16.3% less in TEU compared to the previous year against the background of reduced turnover of freighted import containers. Other cargo In January-March 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 97,000 tons, which is 39,000 tons more against the same period in 2019. NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-March 2020/2019 (thousand tons) January-March Change 2020 2019 thousand tons % Cargo turnover, 34,092.215 33,799.737 292.478 0.87% total Liquid cargo, 28,306.839 26,539.640 1,767.199 6.66% total Crude oil 17,644.596 16,428.803 1,215.792 7.40% Oil products 10,354.540 9,837.914 516.626 5.25% UAN 149.485 183.372 -33.887 -18.48% Seed oils 158.219 89.551 68.668 76.68% Bulk cargo, 1,578.672 1,600.573 -21.901 -1.37% total Iron ore raw 996.770 782.796 213.974 27.33% materials Other ore cargo 20.521 72.992 -52.471 -71.89% Chemical cargo 216.126 191.024 25.102 13.14% Coal 340.664 379.213 -38.548 -10.17% Sugar and other 4.590 174.548 -169.957 -97.37% General cargo, 2,895.145 4,092.050 -1,196.906 -29.25% total Ferrous metals 2,553.053 3,755.119 -1,202.066 -32.01% and cast iron Timber 31.610 82.080 -50.470 -61.49% Timber (thousand 57.473 149.236 -91.763 -61.49% cubic meters) Nonferrous 284.471 239.421 45.049 18.82% metals Perishable goods 26.011 15.430 10.580 68.57% Containers 1,214.547 1,509.140 -294.593 -19.52% Containers 1,214.547 1,509.140 -294.593 -19.52% Containers 134.416 160.579 -26.163 -16.29% (thousand TEU) Other cargo 97.012 58.333 38.679 66.31% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

