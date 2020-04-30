Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market opportunity analysis engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005579/en/

The automotive industry in the United States has witnessed incredible net growth over the past couple of decades. But currently, changes in global economies, technologies, government regulations, and market dynamics threaten to hinder continued growth. A recent research report from Infiniti reveals that interruptions of large scale manufacturing across Europe, exports of Chinese parts, and closure of assembly plants in the US owing to the COVID-19 crisis have deeply hurt the automotive sector globally. To rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, automotive industry leaders will need to address the immediate challenges that COVID-19 presents and scale up business operations.

To succeed in the post-COVID-19 era, automotive companies must revive the supply chain processes, match volume to actual demand, and most importantly, protect the workforce. Our business continuity support solutions can help you to achieve all these strategic objectives. Request a FREE proposal here.

Challenge: A US-based car manufacturing company was looking to expand its offerings to Europe. To get a granular view of the market environment and develop data-driven strategies, they required reliable insights into the European automotive market. This included identifying new market opportunities, consumer brand preferences, pricing strategies, and major competitors and their product offerings. The brand engaged with Infiniti Research to meet its key objectives.

Other objectives of the client were:

Estimate the number of potential customers before expanding to Europe

Identify the existing players in the European automotive market and devise a differentiation strategy

Monitor the performance of competitors' products and services

Identify market access-related challenges and devise a go-to-market strategy

Identify the latest technological developments generating new business opportunity

Gain in-depth insight into the competitive landscape, potential customers, as well as the size and structure of the market

Companies in the automotive industry must take business continuity plans to survive in the post-COVID-19 era. Our market opportunity analysis can help you to achieve this business objective. Contact us here.

Approach: Market opportunity analysis was conducted in a three-stage process. Firstly, we conducted 100+ interviews with market access experts, business executives, strategy managers, and automotive industry leaders to help the client gain an in-depth analysis of qualified opportunities in the European automotive market. Secondly, we conducted detailed addressable market opportunity analysis of each down-selected best-fit opportunity in terms of market attractiveness, competitive factors, and end-user preferences. As a part of the market opportunity analysis, we also gathered in-depth insight into the competitive landscape, potential customers, as well as the size and structure of the market. Besides, we assessed market access-related challenges and helped the client in devising a robust go-to-market strategy. And thirdly, we completed end-user interviews and selected the most attractive market segments.

Outcome:Infiniti's market opportunity analysis helped the client to review potential barriers to market entry, analyze distribution channels, and assess the market's readiness for new offerings. Besides, our market opportunity analysis helped the client to develop a go-to-market action plan and establish their operations in Europe.

With Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, the client was also able to:

Understand the optimal set of opportunities that are most attractive and best fit their strategic imperative

Develop a go-to-market and target company acquisition action plan

Identify suitable partners to support their operations in the new market

Develop informed pricing strategies for its products

Understand the current and future adoption scenarios of automotive technologies in the new market

Get a deeper understanding of the needs and behavior of European customers

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 is impacting your industry and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005579/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us