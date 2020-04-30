The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe is forecast to have 197 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, doubling from 88 million at end-2019. About 45 million subscribers will be added in 2020 alone, with the COVID lockdown providing a major boost.

Netflix will remain the largest pan-regional SVOD platform, with 67.70 million paying subscribers expected by 2025. Netflix will add 24 million subs from 2019.

Disney+ has made a strong and immediate impact, given its brand recognition, low price and impressive content line-up. Disney+ will launch in most Western European countries by mid-2020. Disney+ is forecast to have 57.54 million paying subscribers in Western Europe by 2025.

Simon Murray a Principal Analyst, said: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have had two major effects on Western European OTT: a surge in SVOD subscriptions and a loss in advertiser confidence, which will result in lower AVOD growth for 2020.

Published in April 2020, this 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers movies and TV episodes.

The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 41-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points; Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform; Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 88-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Atresplayer

Blockbuster

Britbox

C More

Disney+

Giga

HBO

Horizon

Instagram

ITV

Joyn

Magenta TV App

Maxdome

Mediaset Infinity

Meo TVCine

Movistar

MyCanal

N Play

Netflix

NL Ziet

Now TV

NPO Plus

OCS

Orange Cine

Premium Plus

Proximus

RTL

Ruutu

Salto

SFR Play

Sky X

Teleclub Play

Telenor

Telia

Ticket

TIMVision

TV2

Viaplay

Videoland

YeloPlay

YouTube

Zattoo

Ziggo Movies Series

