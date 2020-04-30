Gold Minds Global: This 27 Year Old Entrepreneur Is Helping People Looking to Earn More Money from Home Learn How to Trade While The Economy is on Hold

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Dimitri Wallace is using his easygoing attitude to his advantage and remaining calm while the rest of the world around him is in chaos. He's someone who's heavily invested both mentally and financially in the foreign exchange markets and has created a community of people that are all learning how to trade the markets together from home. Dimitri has created a movement called Gold Minds Global, where he teaches students the basics of forex trading along with a strategy he's used over the years to create his own success with. He's been trading the markets for 7 years and has over 20,000 students learning the markets from their laptops or phones right at home. Along with having learned the language of forex, Dimitri is also fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Recent world events have left millions of people out of work and without a way to make money. Dimitri believes that learning how to trade the markets can not only give you something to do for right now, but also give you something to fall back on potentially in the future as well to build wealth with.

Forex trading is the largest financial market in the world and dates back to ancient times. Each official currency of each country has its own value that fluctuates every single day and can be traded back and forth between one another for a profit or a loss. The forex markets move over $6T per day with large banks and governments producing the majority of the market liquidity.

Dimitri grew up in Queens, New York, and had very loving parents. Although they weren't rich with money, they were rich in mind and spirit which helped Dimitri learn to love and believe in himself at a very young age. His pursuit of happiness lead him to having a lot of self-confidence when he decided to start trading the markets full time. Growing up in the city, he was always fascinated by the buildings and skyscrapers. His younger self would imagine that someone had to have seen them built before they were built. It inspired him to start envisioning his future before it came into fruition and start shaping his life by his own design.

One of the most impactful moments in his trading career was when he was able to meet billionaire and CEO Francis Greenburger. Greenburger told Dimitri that he had tried trading the Euro a few times and had lost a bunch of money from it. Ironically, Dimitri was in profit at the time on a Euro trade and the two laughed it off together. The meeting left Dimitri with a sense of simplicity and frugality as Greenburger had shown up with no fancy watch or designer clothes.

He believes in being candid when it comes to making mistakes. He believes that you can't have successes without failures because you need failure to learn and grow.

"I love making mistakes because every time I do, it brings me a sense of enlightenment of what I could do better, it allows me to see into the future to avoid making mistakes that may hinder me. These days everyone lives in the world of microwave success. They want to be rich tomorrow, but don't realize they need to do the labor of today in order to have a better tomorrow." -Dimitri

