Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2020 | 16:58
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 30

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 29 April 2020 was 223.21p (ex income) 224.70p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

30 April 2020

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire