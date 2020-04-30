Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta PLC: Disclosure of Rights Attached to Depositary Receipts and Underlying Equity Shares 30-Apr-2020 / 16:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 April 2020 Lenta PLC (the "Company") Disclosure of Rights Attached to Depositary Receipts and Underlying Equity Shares In compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11A R and 14.3.11B R (applicable pursuant to Listing Rules 18.4.3(2) R and 18.4.3-A(3) R), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication (i) a copy of the prospectus dated 21 October 2015 in respect of its listed global depositary receipts and the shares underlying them, (ii) a copy of its articles of association dated 21 February 2020, and (iii) a statement dated 21 February 2020 that describes certain changes that have, subsequent to publication of the prospectus of 21 October 2015, occurred in relation to the rights attached to the Company's listed global depositary receipts and the shares underlying them. The aforementioned materials have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. For further information, please contact: Ms. Maria Rybina Head of Investor Relations 112 Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 61374 EQS News ID: 1034159 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1034159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

