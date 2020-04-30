OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Publishes 2019 Integrated Report 30-Apr-2020 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 30 April 2020 PhosAgro Publishes 2019 Integrated Report Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has published its Integrated Report for 2019 (based on integrated reporting principles). The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2019 Integrated Report on 20 February 2020, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on 22 May 2020. The 2019 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the PhosAgro website at www.phosagro.com [1] and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com. *By total volumes of fertilizers supplied and by the simultaneous fertilizer storage capacity. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 61372 EQS News ID: 1034137 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=1034137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1034137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

