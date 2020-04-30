Hospitality Strong: 12 Young Hoteliers From 8 Ownership Companies Donate 25,000 Face Masks to 11 Hospitals in 4 States

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / A dozen young second and third-generation hoteliers at eight leading hotel ownership companies have collaborated to purchase and donate 25,000 protective face masks to 11 hospitals in the four states where the respective companies operate their hotels - California, Texas, Oregon, and Washington.

The 12 hoteliers and their eight companies are:

Taran Patel, managing partner at A1 Hospitality Group, which operates properties in Oregon and Washington

Neal Patel and Avi "Sunny" Patel, founders and managing partners of Blue Chip Hotels, which operates in Texas

Shirin Patel, principal at Canterbury Hotel Group, with properties in Oregon

Suraj R. Patel, president, and Ravi Govin, vice president, of Clutch Hotel Group in Texas

Bijal Patel, CEO, and principal of Coast Redwood Hospitality, in Northern California

Mayur "Mike" Patel, managing partner, and Amish Patel, director, of Prosper Hospitality in Texas

Mitesh Jivan and Alpesh Jivan, founders and managing partners of TenSeventy Hospitality in California

Sawan H. Patel, managing partner at Unity Hotels Group in Texas

The mask donation includes a joint effort together by Neal Patel, who serves as Secretary of AAHOA, and Bijal Patel, who is Chairman of CH&LA.

"Hospitality is not just our job - it's a calling and a lifelong bond to serving people," according to Bijal Patel. "Although we are currently physically separated from our guests, helping our neighborhoods has no boundaries - especially medical workers who are facing and overcoming a very special level of hardship every minute."

Added Neal Patel, "Hoteliers are experts at providing a safe, easy night of rest to travelers who have spent a hard day on the road. During this crisis environment, we want to make work a little safer and easier for the health care first-responders who are working so very hard on behalf of the communities where we do business."

Taran Patel, managing principal of A1 Hospitality Group based in Kennewick, Washington, explained his reason for joining the contribution group: "As our company thought about what our local communities need, we quickly realized there was a dire need for protective medical equipment, masks in particular.

"We immediately put together an energized group of young hoteliers who could act fast to leverage our collective resources and to make an immediate, meaningful impact."

Mitesh Jivan of TenSeventy Hospitality in California, who also operates an LED lighting business, JivanLED, was able to use his LED contacts in Asia to secure a large quantity of masks at a time of high demand.

"Americans were being told to watch and wait, but my style is not to wait - I act," said Jivan. "I never thought I would be figuring out the logistics of importing surgical masks as fast as possible, but it's been great to be able to mobilize our resources in support of the health care workers who are supporting us every day."

Sawan Patel of Unity Hotels Group in Texas added, "Hoteliers understand the importance of doing little things behind-the-scenes for our guests, so providing these masks was a small way we could give medical workers a valuable tool as they fight for us on the front line."

The mask donations will begin later this week at the following 11 hospitals:

In California

Adventist Health, Ukiah Valley

Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz

In Oregon

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland

Providence Memorial Hospital, Hood River

In Texas

Parkland Health, Dallas

Memorial Hermann, Sugar Land

Memorial Hermann Southwest, Houston

Ascension Seton Williamson, Round Rock

In Washington

Trios Health, Kennewick

Lourdes Medical Center, Pasco

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

For more information visit theHospitality Strong Facebook Page

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Mike Patel

Organization name: Hospitality Strong

Address: 521 hospitality drive San Francisco CA 94102

Email: mike@1070hospitality.com

Phone number: 707-462-6657

Website URL: https://www.facebook.com/HospitalityStrongTeam/

SOURCE: Hospitality Strong

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587772/12-Young-Hoteliers-From-8-Ownership-Companies-Donate-25000-Face-Masks-to-11-Hospitals-in-4-States