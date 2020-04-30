Julie L. Stackhouse Joins Neocova Board of Directors

Appointed to AI, Data Analytics and Core Banking-focused Fintech After Career with Federal Reserve

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider with a platform built specifically for community banks and credit unions, has today appointed Julie L. Stackhouse to its board of directors.

Stackhouse retired in February 2020 after 32 years in bank supervision with the Federal Reserve, most recently as Executive Vice President and Managing Officer of the Banking Supervision, Credit Risk Management, Community Development and Learning Innovation Division of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Her distinguished career includes positions as the Vice President of the Risk Management Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and Senior Vice President with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

"Julie brings a wealth of banking and regulatory knowledge to our board of directors, and we are excited to welcome her to the Neocova team," said Sultan Meghji, CEO and Co-Founder of Neocova. "We believe her strong background in financial services regulation, especially in credit risk as well as banking crises in agriculture, real estate and the financial markets, will be extremely valuable as Neocova continues to grow and establish meaningful relationships with community financial institutions and their regulators."

In addition to Stackhouse and Meghji, Neocova's board of directors includes Bob Flores, President & CEO of Applicology Inc. and former Chief Technology Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, and Stephen Glassgold, a managing director in the financial services group at Piper Sandler.

About Neocova

Neocova is a financial technology firm headquartered in St. Louis with operations in New York. Neocova offers artificial intelligence, analytics and other cloud-based systems that enable financial institutions to operate more efficiently, effectively and securely by removing the stresses of managing complex systems and complicated contracts. More information is available at https://neocova.com/

