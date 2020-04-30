Imperalis Holding Corp. (IMHC) Provides Company Update and Announces Removal of "Yield Sign" From OTC

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:IMHC), a premium cannabinoid wellness company, announced today that it now meets OTC Markets Groups Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information. The Company has submitted all necessary documentation to qualify as a "Pink Current" company on the OTC Markets and therefore will no longer have a "Yield Sign" on its stock.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has been approved for an Amazon seller's account and is working now to provide UPC codes to the retailer so that it can start selling its hemp-derived, non-psychoactive CBD oils on the platform. The company's hemp-derived CBD products use only the purest natural oils and ingredients. They do not contain Parabens, Formaldehyde, Oxybenzones, DEA/TEA/MEA (Ethanolamines), Sodium Lauryl or Laureth Sulfates, or Artificial Perfumes.

It was last year that Amazon surpassed Walmart as the biggest retailer on the planet and the platform offers a tremendous market for Imperalis to capitalize on. The company intends to provide more information on when products will launch with the retailer in upcoming weeks.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

Imperalis Holding Corp. (the "Company") is a cannabinoid and wellness company. The company believes that everyone has the right to pure, natural skin and hair care products; free of harsh chemicals and preservatives. Products are crafted by hand, using only natural ingredients like coconut oil, hemp oil, black seed oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter. Considering that the average person uses 6-12 products with over 168 different chemicals in them every morning, the company has made it their mission to provide you with alternative products to help you cut down on the amounts of potentially harmful substances entering your body on a daily basis. For more information, please visit our website: https://cannacuresciences.com/ If you and your family are looking to cut down on your exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals and are interested in exploring our line of natural skin and hair care products, please visit our online store at http://www.cannacuresciences.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain certain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

