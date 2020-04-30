Consumption of Snack Pellets Soars as More Consumers Prefer Prepares Foods; COVID-19 Induced Limitations to Hinder Market in Immediate Future: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / The global snack pellets market is on a positive growth trajectory and is poised to witness a promising CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2029), according to a market study by Future Market Insights (FMI).

However, the market is likely to face an adversary in the form of COVID-19. With North America - the leading regional market - being severely affected by the outbreak, the market is likely to witness a decline in consumer demand. The numerous regulatory measures in place are hindering operations and disrupting supply chains. This can negatively impact market growth in the immediate future.

"Factors predominantly fueling the growth are the rising demand for processed foods, increasing trend of healthy snacking and the growing preference for fat-free and enhanced flavor snacks," says the FMI study.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11220

Segmental Highlights

Gelatinized pellets segment is expected to capture a majority of market share on the back of their uniformity and thickness, which keeps them consistent during frying or toasting.

Tridimensional pellets segment is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to gelatinized pallets during the forecast period.

Potato snack pellets segment also holds a respectable share in the global snacks pellets market owing to high consumer demand in the North American region.

Single-screw extruder technique will remain the most sought-out technique among end-users during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to persist dominance as the leading regional market for snack pallets, backed by the ample supply of raw materials and the significant presence of a powerful food processing industry.

Europe is bestowing substantial revenue opportunities to players in the snack pellets market, and is expected to capture more than 1/3rs of the overall market share.

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11220

Report Coverage:

Types covered: Potato-based snack pellets, rice-based snack pellets, corn-based snack pellets, multigrain snack pellets and tapioca-based snack pellets

Forms covered: Fie-face, tridimensional, laminated and gelatinized.

Techniques covered:

Regions covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Food & Beverages Landscape

Custom Dry Ingredients Market- Obtain valuable insights on the custom dry ingredients market with exhaustive segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.

Beverage Stabilizer Market- FMI's report on the global beverage stabilizer market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2017-2028. The study covers a comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Revivable Yeast Market- Get a deep-dive analysis on the global revivable yeast market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/snack-pellets-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/snack-pellets-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587765/Consumption-of-Snack-Pellets-Soars-as-More-Consumers-Prefer-Prepares-Foods-COVID-19-Induced-Limitations-to-Hinder-Market-in-Immediate-Future-Future-Market-Insights