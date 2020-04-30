SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on 3D Printers Procurement for pre-order. The report on 3D printers procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global engineering products and equipment market, which includes all spend related to the provision of goods related to the operation of industrial and engineering services, including machines, equipment and supplies related to cranes, engines and machinery, measurement and testing, hardware and instruments.

According to our experts, Suppliers are under an enhanced pressure to offer greater quality, options that suit unique requirements and overall experience of the customer stakeholders involved. Regulatory guidance on data protection and increasing concern over cybersecurity have increased the costs for suppliers as they incur additional spend on compliance and security. These additional costs have a potential to drive marginal increase in prices across the key geographies.

3D Printers Procurement Risks

Pricing terms in the contract could prove to be inadequate to safeguard the buyer from impact of a sudden increase in supplier's cost, often arising from a lack of clarity on scope of products or services to be delivered.

Crude oil is one of the major factors that determines the risks associated with the category as fuel costs account for a major portion of the suppliers' cost structure. Volatility in the prices of crude oil significantly impacts the overall costs incurred in the category.

3D Printers Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers that have adopted a global delivery model as it reduces buyers' risk.

Competitive bidding as a cost optimization tool is extremely potent but should be carefully deployed only when there is no significant differentiation among 3D Printers suppliers.

Key Questions Answered in this 3D printers Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the 3D printers market?

What is the correct price to pay for 3D printers? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for 3D printers suppliers market?

Who are the top 3D printers suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in 3D printers market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce 3D printers procurement cost?

What are the best practices for 3D printers procurement and what are the potential risks?

