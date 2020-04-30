Anzeige
WKN: A2AMJE ISIN: SE0008374383 
Stuttgart
30.04.20
15:47 Uhr
0,898 Euro
+0,063
+7,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.04.2020
Maha Energy AB Publishes the 2019 Annual Report

Maha Energy AB (publ)
Strandvägan 5A, SE-114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
www.mahaenergy.ca (http://www.mahaenergy.ca)


Press release
Stockholm
April 30, 2020


Maha Energy AB Publishes the 2019 Annual Report

Maha Energy AB.

Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Lindvall

or

Andres Modarelli

or

Victoria Berg

Miscellaneous

This information is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on April 30, 2020.

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 30 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates four oil properties: Tartaruga and TIE fields in Brazil, Powder River.

Attachments

  • Maha Energy AB Press Release - 2019 Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6e26e3e-d3f4-4008-b228-80070f19ac98)
  • Maha-Energy-2019-Annual-Report-English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2758b5ee-1c88-4220-b94f-a3e43540f9f4)
  • Maha-Energy-2019-Annual-Report-Svenska (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a83bfea-c4ec-4ede-9367-4bd886554393)
