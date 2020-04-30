Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

The amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed in French with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, April 30, 2020, under no D.20-0184-A01, as a result of the decisions taken by Kering's Board of Directors on April 21, 2020.

It may be consulted from the Company's website: www.kering.com (Finance section Regulated Information). The English version of the document will be available in the coming days.

The amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document includes the revised remuneration policy applicable to the executive corporate officers and the members of the Board of Directors for 2020, as well as information related to the revised amount of the cash dividend for 2019.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

