Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Update on Loan Facilities 30-Apr-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 30 April 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano" or the "Group") Update on Loan Facilities Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that the Group has, over the last 24 hours, entered into amendments to the following loan agreements: ? with State Savings Bank of Ukraine to modify repayment and payment dates as follows: i) to postpone until 25 July 2024 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan in the amount of USD 440,000, which was to be paid by 31 July 2020; and ii) to postpone until 31 December 2020 the payment of interest which was to be paid by 31 July 2020. ? with Taskombank to modify repayment and payment dates as follows: i) to postpone until 24 June 2024 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan in the amount of USD 690,000, which was to be paid by 30 September 2020. ? with Taskombank and Universal Bank to modify repayment and payment dates as follows: i) to postpone until 29 July 2023 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan in the amount of USD 960,000, which was to be paid by 30 September 2020. ? with Raiffeisen Bank Aval to modify repayment and payment dates as follows: i) For the facility granted in 2015 with an outstanding principal of UAH 140 million: - to postpone until 20 June 2020 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan in the amount of UAH 5.9 million, which was to be paid in March-June 2020. - to postpone until 20 June 2020 the payment of interest, which was to be paid by March-June 2020. ii) For the facility granted in 2019 with an outstanding principal of UAH 134 million: - to postpone until 31 December 2023 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan in the amount of UAH 1.2 million, which was to be paid in March-June 2020. - to postpone until 31 January 2021 the payment of interest, which was to be paid by March-June 2020. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 61383 EQS News ID: 1034237 End of Announcement EQS News Service

