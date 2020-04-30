Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today would like to address inquiries that it has received from several shareholders about the eligibility requirements to take part in the Company's recently announced private placement offering of brokered secured corporate bonds and warrants (the "Offering").

The Offering is currently only available to accredited investors, but given the level of interest to subscribe to the Offering that the Company has received from shareholders that are not accredited investors, the Company will consider amending the eligibility requirements to allow existing shareholders that are not accredited investors to subscribe to the Offering. However, that will only occur if a sufficient number of shareholders formally express their desire to subscribe to the Offering. Shareholders who would like to do so can simply send an email to investors@peakpositioning.com with the subject line: PKK 2020 Corporate Bond. The email will need to include the shareholder's full name, daytime phone number, the desired subscription amount and must be sent to the Company by no later than 5:00pm EST on Wednesday May 6, 2020. All such subscription requests received by the Company will be considered for the second closing of the Offering planned for mid-May.

