Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 348.4402 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145960 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 61425 EQS News ID: 1034365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)